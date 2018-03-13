Team, Inc. (TISI) Holdings Raised by Engine Capital Management LLC

Engine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,930 shares during the quarter. Team makes up about 6.2% of Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,261,000 after buying an additional 183,399 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Team by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,323,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Team by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Team by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 728,889 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Team by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 962,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Team, Inc. (TISI) opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

In related news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $52,648.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TISI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens raised Team from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Team to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Team from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Team Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

