Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 165,800 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in State Street by 318.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,445,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp (STT) opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40,379.35, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.10). State Street had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

