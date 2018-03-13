Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $19.86 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 202,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $999,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 816 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,400. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc ( IQV ) opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21,993.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-invests-19-86-million-in-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.