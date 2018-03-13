Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $736.63, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $124,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

