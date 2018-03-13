Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 272,175 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272,175 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $125,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Raytheon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,182,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,486,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,684,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,605,000 after acquiring an additional 166,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,166,000 after acquiring an additional 203,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.12.

Raytheon ( NYSE:RTN ) opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $148.65 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $61,973.97, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $2,249,427.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total transaction of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,052,714. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

