Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $104,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NVIDIA by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) opened at $249.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148,424.66, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $31,732.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total value of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,546 shares of company stock worth $14,034,433. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.46 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

