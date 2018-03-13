Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,971,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $142,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,485,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,512,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,622 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,893,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,313,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,795,000 after purchasing an additional 238,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $712,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,569 shares of company stock worth $8,594,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoetis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41,013.64, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/teachers-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.