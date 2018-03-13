Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $135,513.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $551,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Co. ( FWRD ) opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,653.48, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-buys-new-position-in-forward-air-co-fwrd.html.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.