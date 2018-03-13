Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 28,484 Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,393.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Etsy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

