Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 12,547 HFF, Inc. (HF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HF. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HFF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HFF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,332,000 after buying an additional 504,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HFF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HFF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 211,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HFF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc. (HF) opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. HFF, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,896.46, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.02.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. HFF had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0351053159478435%. This is an increase from HFF’s previous special dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Michael Tepedino sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $265,948.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HF shares. JMP Securities lowered HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HFF in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

HFF Profile

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

