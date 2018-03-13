TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,352 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $67,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.09.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 36,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $3,777,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,211.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE TEL) opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

