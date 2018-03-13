TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 771.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,140.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.12%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 36,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $3,777,442.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,211.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

