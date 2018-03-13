Tata Motors (TTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 724.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Tata Motors by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

