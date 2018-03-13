Tartisan Resources Corp (TTC) Director D. Mark Appleby Purchases 135,000 Shares

Tartisan Resources Corp (CNSX:TTC) Director D. Mark Appleby purchased 135,000 shares of Tartisan Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00.

Shares of Tartisan Resources Corp (CNSX TTC) opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 and a PE ratio of 5.00. Tartisan Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Tartisan Resources Company Profile

Tartisan Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused primarily on the exploration, discovery and development of mineral deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on exploring for gold and silver in Peru’s prolific North-Central Mineralized Belt. The Company primarily operates through its subsidiary, Minera Tartisan Peru SAC.

