Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarena International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst expects that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.35 target price on the stock.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TEDU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

Tarena International ( TEDU ) traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.91. 139,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,148. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $695.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,381,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,072,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 280,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/tarena-international-inc-tedu-forecasted-to-post-fy2020-earnings-of-0-93-per-share.html.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.