Tapestry (TPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14,953.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. Tapestry has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $52.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.54%.

In related news, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $214,059.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $300,424.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

