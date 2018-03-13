Tailored Brands (TLRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Tailored Brands ( NYSE:TLRD ) opened at $23.44 on Friday. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,150.00, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director William B. Sechrest sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $29,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 2,705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

