Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tactile Systems Technology earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0951105591342 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ TCMD ) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. 56,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 23,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $677,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,238.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $44,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,838.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,529 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,440 in the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/tactile-systems-technology-tcmd-getting-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.