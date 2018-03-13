SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $54,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 328,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,334 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $930,620.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,987.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,992. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

