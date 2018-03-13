Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SYRS) traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $382.39, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -2.26.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 109,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $991,259.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 334,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 11,253.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/syros-pharmaceuticals-syrs-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.