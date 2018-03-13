Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,500 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in M/I Homes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in M/I Homes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in M/I Homes by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

M/I Homes Inc ( NYSE MHO ) opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $867.03, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.32. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.11 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,500 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (MHO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/swiss-national-bank-purchases-3500-shares-of-m-i-homes-inc-mho.html.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.