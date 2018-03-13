Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Capella Education (CPLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capella Education were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capella Education by 371.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capella Education during the third quarter worth $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capella Education during the third quarter worth $268,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Capella Education by 59.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capella Education during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Capella Education alerts:

Capella Education (CPLA) opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Capella Education has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Capella Education had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Capella Education will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Capella Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Capella Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capella Education in a report on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capella Education from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Capella Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Capella Education (CPLA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/swiss-national-bank-buys-1500-shares-of-capella-education-cpla.html.

Capella Education Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.