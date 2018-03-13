Swiss National Bank Acquires 26,300 Shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2,490.37, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -424.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AmTrust Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

