Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 59.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( NASDAQ SMCI ) opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

