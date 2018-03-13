Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 119,403 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,528 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 427,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.62, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.26. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Denoon purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Moody acquired 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund invests without limit in securities denominated in non-united States currencies, as well as those denominated in the US dollar.

