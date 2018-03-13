Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys Shares of 10,673 Transocean LTD (RIG)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,673 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,527.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean LTD ( NYSE:RIG ) opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transocean from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

