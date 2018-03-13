Sun Life Financial (SLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Life’s fourth-quarter underlying net income improved year over year on wealth businesses and favorable morbidity and mortality experience. The company exhibited double-digit underlying earnings growth in SLF U.S., SLF Asia and Asset Management. Aggressive re-designing of products, improved pricing and focus on segments with higher growth and return complemented by market factor of reduced interest rate and market risk bode well. A strong balance sheet and effective capital deployment in growth initiatives will fuel earnings, ROE and enhance shareholders’ value. It continues to forge ahead with its digital and wealth initiatives in Canada, strong sales momentum in Asia, scaling and integration of U.S. operations and strong long-term investment performance in asset management businesses. It targets medium-term EPS growth between 8% and 10%, ROE of 12-14% and a dividend payout of 40-50%. However, increasing expenses raise concerns.”

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Sun Life Financial ( SLF ) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 76,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,390. The firm has a market cap of $25,994.18, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

