Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) by 315.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 90,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Bancorp Inc. /NJ alerts:

SNBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/sun-bancorp-inc-nj-snbc-shares-bought-by-wolverine-asset-management-llc.html.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ ( NASDAQ:SNBC ) opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.87 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The Company’s lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Bancorp Inc. /NJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Bancorp Inc. /NJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.