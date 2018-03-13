Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00020170 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin. Sumokoin has a market cap of $5.23 million and $19,861.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.02767970 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008227 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

