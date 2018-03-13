Summit Financial Group (SMMF) and Sterling Bancorp (STL) Head-To-Head Review

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 12.04% 11.57% 1.07% Sterling Bancorp 12.46% 8.93% 1.14%

25.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Summit Financial Group pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summit Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.23, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $98.95 million 3.22 $11.91 million $0.95 26.91 Sterling Bancorp $746.65 million 7.72 $93.03 million $0.77 33.31

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and insurance & financial services. The community banking segment consists of its full service banks, which offer customers traditional banking products and services through various delivery channels. The insurance & financial services segment includes three insurance agency offices that sell insurance products. The Company also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia, which provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Bank is engaged in the origination of commercial loans and commercial mortgage loans. The Company also originates residential mortgage loans and consumer loans. The Bank offers services in the New York Metro Market, which includes Manhattan and Long Island, and the New York Suburban Market, which consists of Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, Putnam and Westchester counties in New York and Bergen County in New Jersey. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market and certificate of deposits.

