Strs Ohio Sells 19,403 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $94,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $187,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $14,072,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,747 shares of company stock worth $47,226,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

