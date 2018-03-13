Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.90 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $99.90 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00906134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109014 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00208326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,084,706,883 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.