Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Position Reduced by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 353,786 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $712.95, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Position Reduced by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/stoneridge-inc-sri-position-reduced-by-nwq-investment-management-company-llc.html.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.