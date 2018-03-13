Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 350,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $376,753.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,494.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $2,495,291.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,764.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,535 shares of company stock worth $4,086,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE AVY) opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10,316.57, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

