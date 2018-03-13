Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,784,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,485,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,463,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 898,831 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $283,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,709. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR ) opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9,085.49, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $31.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

