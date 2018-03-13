Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 13th (ATUS, CENX, MDC, NBL, NE, PAM, PODD, POLA, PRTO, PSMT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 13th:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INSULET CORPORATION is an innovative medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes. The Company’s OmniPod Insulin Management System is a revolutionary, discreet and easy-to-use insulin infusion system that features two easy-to-use components with no tubing and fully-automated cannula insertion. Through the OmniPod System, Insulet seeks to expand the use of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy among people with insulin-dependent diabetes. “

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PriceSmart, Inc. is primarily engaged in the operation of membership shopping warehouses in international markets. The company’s business consists of international membership shopping stores similar to, but smaller in size than, warehouse clubs in the United States. The warehouses sell basic consumer goods with an emphasis on quality, low prices and efficient operations. By offering low prices on brand name and private label merchandise, the warehouses seek to generate sufficient sales volumes to operate profitably at relatively low gross margins. “

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

