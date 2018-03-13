Stitch Fix (SFIX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,808,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

