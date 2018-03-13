Stitch Fix (SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

