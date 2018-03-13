Sterling Construction (STRL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sterling Construction (STRL) opened at $12.96 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $350.58, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Maarten D. Hemsley sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $516,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Con L. Wadsworth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,568.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,924,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 399,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

