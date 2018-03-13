State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,172 Shares of Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 897,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 158.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 949,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 15.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 234,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 671,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walker Henry K. Faure sold 20,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $201,572.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,550.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $202,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gannett Co Inc ( GCI ) opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Gannett Co Inc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,122.60, a PE ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

