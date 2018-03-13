Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lowered by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452,551 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 709,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks Co. ( NASDAQ SBUX ) opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,490.00, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

