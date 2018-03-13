Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,077 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $75,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,065,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

