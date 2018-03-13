Sprint (S) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
S has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp set a $5.00 price target on Sprint and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.
Shares of Sprint (S) opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21,216.10, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank purchased 5,039,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,221,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 144,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $826,795.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,757,531 shares of company stock worth $309,175,156. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,490,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after buying an additional 7,188,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sprint by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,682,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sprint by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,568,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprint
Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.
