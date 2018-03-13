Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 293

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 339 ($4.68) to GBX 293 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 255 ($3.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 296 ($4.09) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.80) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($4.01) in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 310 ($4.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 295.57 ($4.08).
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) opened at GBX 220.20 ($3.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $886.39 and a PE ratio of 5,505.00. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 362.10 ($5.00).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30.
In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash purchased 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £99,975 ($138,125.17).
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.
