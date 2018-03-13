Spin Master (TOY) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Spin Master (TOY) opened at C$56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.40. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.52 and a 1-year high of C$61.76.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

