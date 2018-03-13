SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management Inc.

SSI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,866 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,753,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,762,000 after acquiring an additional 91,174 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA:SPY ) opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271,900.00 and a PE ratio of -190.77. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $231.61 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

