Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,968 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the airline’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 31,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,527.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert E. Jordan sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $2,120,097.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,932 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.93 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35,100.68, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/southwest-airlines-co-luv-position-reduced-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.