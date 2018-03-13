SONO (ALTCOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $368.00

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004051 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $77,316.00 and approximately $368.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.67 or 0.05386850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00058950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00650456 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00066857 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00048473 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00263829 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is altcoincommunity.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.