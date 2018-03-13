Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Share Price

News coverage about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.9169984827958 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KLR Group assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.09, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-earthstone-energy-este-share-price.html.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.