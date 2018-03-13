Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Coherent (COHR) Share Price

Media headlines about Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherent earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.8962336143299 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $180.30 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $5,690.00, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.02. Coherent had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Coherent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Coherent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $106,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Sechrist sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

